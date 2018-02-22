Dutch prosecutors to decide on criminal tobacco case

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch prosecutors are set to announce whether they will open a criminal investigation into four major tobacco companies on charges including attempted murder or manslaughter.

Amsterdam lawyer Benedicte Ficq filed a criminal complaint in 2016 seeking a prosecution. Hospitals, doctors and other groups have since joined the call.

Prosecutors in Amsterdam are expected to announce Thursday whether they will proceed with an investigation.

Ficq has called for the prosecution of Phillip Morris, British American Tobacco, Japan Tobacco International and Imperial Tobacco Benelux.