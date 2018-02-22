First National Bank to halt production of NRA credit card
LINCOLN, Neb. — The nation's largest privately-owned bank says it will stop producing credit cards for the National Rifle Association in response to customer feedback.
The Nebraska-based First National Bank of Omaha announced on Twitter Thursday that it will not renew its contract to issue the group's NRA Visa Card.
The NRA has faced intense criticism following the school shooting in Florida that left 17 people dead.
First National Bank has offices in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas. A bank spokesman declined to comment.
