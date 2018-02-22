Florida eye doctor gets 17 years for Medicare fraud
A
A
Share via Email
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A prominent Florida eye doctor once accused of bribing Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey received a 17-year sentence Thursday for stealing $73 million from Medicare by persuading elderly patients to undergo excruciating tests and treatments they didn't need for diseases they didn't have.
Dr. Salomon Melgen was convicted of 67 crimes including health care fraud, submitting false claims and falsifying records in patients' files. Prosecutors showed that between 2008 and 2013, he became the nation's highest-paid Medicare doctor, building his practice by giving elderly patients unnecessary eye injections and laser blasts on their retinas that some compared to torture.
Melgen, 63, was ordered to pay $42.6 million in restitution to Medicare and could be ordered to pay more in the future.
The sentencing came after four days of hearings spread over December and January, with prosecutors arguing he stole $136 million but his attorneys insisting the proven total was $64,000. U.S. District Judge Kenneth A. Marra said the evidence shows the theft was at least $73 million.
Marra could have given the Harvard-trained, Dominican-born physician a life sentence. Prosecutors had been seeking 30 years.
Melgen has been in custody since his April 28 conviction. Separately, in November a federal jury in New Jersey hung after a 2
Menendez and Melgen denied wrongdoing, saying the European and Dominican vacations and other gifts were tokens of their longtime friendship. After a judge threw out some of the charges, prosecutors decided Jan. 31 not to retry the bribery case.
During Melgen's two-month Medicare fraud trial, prosecutors argued that any doctor could make occasional billing mistakes, but Melgen's were too numerous to be honest. For example, Melgen frequently billed Medicare for tests and treatment on the fake eyes of one-eyed patients, as if they were real.
Prosecutors also pointed to tests that should take five minutes or more, yet were done in seconds, making them useless for diagnosis, but enabling Melgen to bill Medicare up to several hundred dollars each, for as many as 100 patients a day.
The doctor pocketed millions more by splitting single-use vials of an expensive eye drug into four doses — there was enough extra medicine in each — and billing the government separately for each injection, they said. Melgen's attorneys argued that this cost the government no extra money, as Medicare would have purchased four vials if he had followed the instructions.
Melgen became politically active in 1997, after treating Florida Democratic Gov. Lawton Chiles, who appointed him to a state board.
He was soon hosting Democratic fundraisers at his 6,500-square-foot (605-square-meter) North Palm Beach home, and eventually became friends with Menendez. Melgen paid for trips he and the senator took to France and to the doctor's home at a Dominican resort. Menendez reimbursed Melgen $58,500 after the trips became public knowledge.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Woman seriously hurt after being assaulted with weapon outside Halifax-area home
-
Canadian skier Chris Del Bosco hospitalized with pelvis injury, fractured ribs
-
Two men assault, rob 71-year-old Spryfield man in home invasion: Halifax police
-
Canadian women's hockey team finds no solace in silver in shootout loss to U.S.