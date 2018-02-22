Ford names Lincoln chief to replace ousted N. American head

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. is naming a replacement for the president for North America who was ousted this week over allegations of inappropriate behaviour .

Kumar Galhotra (Gal-HOT-ruh) will replace Raj Nair will take over on March 1. The company said Thursday in a printed release that he'll lead all aspects of the North American business, which is Ford's primary source of profits.

Galhotra has been with Ford for 29 years in a number of senior engineering and product strategy positions. He has led the Lincoln brand since 2014.