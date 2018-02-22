Funerals for school shooting victims continue in Florida
PARKLAND, Fla. — A week after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, killed 17 people, funerals continue.
WPLG-TV reports that services for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School athletic director Chris Hixon and student Nicholas Dworet were held Wednesday morning.
Hixon was serving in his role as a school security specialist when he came within range of the shooter Feb. 14. The 49-year-old married father of two served in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm and will be buried with full military
Dworet was a senior who had committed to swim for the University of Indianapolis. The 17-year-old's funeral was held in North Lauderdale, followed by a public memorial at the Parkland Golf and Country Club.
Information from: WPLG-TV, http://www.local10.com/index.html
