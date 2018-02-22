German ex-priest convicted of sexually abusing boys
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — A court in southeastern Germany has sentenced a former Catholic priest to 8
The regional court in Deggendorf, about 100
He was also convicted of bodily harm, forging documents and possessing child pornography.
German news agency dpa reported that judges ordered the man, who wasn't identified, to be held in a psychiatric unit. Dpa reports the defendant may be kept in preventative detention after he has served his sentence depending on whether therapy is successful.
The man was previously imprisoned for sexual