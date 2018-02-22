Husband of slain online exhibitionist charged with murder
CALERA, Ala. — The husband of an online exhibitionist found slain outside her suburban home has been arrested in her killing.
The Calera Police Department said Thursday in a news release that William Jeffrey West is being charged with murder in the death of his 42-year-old wife, Kathleen Dawn West.
Court records aren't available to show whether West has an attorney.
West described herself as a full-time wife and mother on Facebook, but lived another life elsewhere on social media. With a resemblance to Marilyn Monroe, West called herself an exhibitionist and posted risque photos that subscribers could pay to see.
West's body was found on a street outside her home in Calera on Jan. 13. Authorities haven't said how she died. Calera is about 35 miles south of Birmingham.
