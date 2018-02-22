Israel extends detention for 2 suspects in Netanyahu case
JERUSALEM — An Israeli court has extended the arrests of a media tycoon and a former adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu implicated in a corruption case involving Israel's telecom giant.
A Tel Aviv judge ordered that Nir Hefetz, an ex-Netanyahu media aide, and Shaul Elovitch remain in custody until Monday.
The two are suspected in a case that involved the promotion of regulation worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Israel's Bezeq telecom company, of which Elovitch is a major shareholder. In return, Bezeq's popular news site, Walla, allegedly provided
Separately, Hefetz is suspected of attempting to bribe a judge in exchange for dropping a corruption case against Netanyahu's wife.
Another Netanyahu confidant, Shlomo Filber, who was arrested this week, has turned state's witness.
