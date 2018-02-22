Jury picks death for man who abducted, killed Florida girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jurors who took less than 15 minutes to convict a Florida man last week of abducting, raping and killing an 8-year-old girl have now decided he should be executed.

The Jacksonville jury voted unanimously Thursday after about two hours of discussion that 62-year-old Donald Smith should receive the death penalty. If just one of the 12 jurors had voted against execution, Smith would have instead faced life in prison.

During a two-day sentencing phase, experts testified that Smith is a psychopath who lacks control over his impulses. Doctors also described Smith as callous, uncaring, manipulative and lacking empathy.