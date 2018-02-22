Jury to decide fate of man who abducted, killed Florida girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jurors who took less than 15 minutes to convict a Florida man of abducting, raping and killing an 8-year-old girl will now decide whether he should be executed or spend the rest of his life in prison.

During a two-day sentencing phase that ended Thursday, experts testified that 62-year-old Donald Smith is a psychopath who lacks control over his impulses. Doctors also described Smith as callous, uncaring, manipulative and lacking empathy.