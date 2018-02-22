Kansas lawmakers cancel debate on NRA-backed gun safety bill

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas legislative leaders have cancelled a debate on a gun-safety education bill giving preference to a National Rifle Association program in elementary schools.

Top Kansas House Republicans said they called off Thursday's debate because they want to work on a comprehensive plan for preventing gun violence at schools.

But they were facing backlash from Democrats and GOP moderates. Republican Rep. Stephanie Clayton said it was too soon after a Valentine's Day shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead.

The bill would allow schools to offer gun-safety courses starting in kindergarten but mandate that the curriculum be based on the NRA's Eddie Eagle GunSafe program through the fifth grade.