Kansas lawmakers cancel debate on NRA-backed gun safety bill
TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas legislative leaders have
Top Kansas House Republicans said they called off Thursday's debate because they want to work on a comprehensive plan for preventing gun violence at schools.
But they were facing backlash from Democrats and GOP moderates. Republican Rep. Stephanie Clayton said it was too soon after a Valentine's Day shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead.
The bill would allow schools to offer gun-safety courses starting in kindergarten but mandate that the curriculum be based on the NRA's Eddie Eagle GunSafe program through the fifth grade.
Supporters said the bill would encourage schools to teach gun safety and the NRA has a good program.
