Man arrested in shooting death of postal worker on highway
DALLAS — Investigators have arrested a man who they say shot and killed a postal worker while he was driving an 11-ton (10-metric ton) delivery rig on a Dallas highway.
Federal investigators had offered a $50,000 reward in the early Monday shooting that left 58-year-old Tony Mosby dead.
Investigators say Mosby was driving the rig, known as a box truck, when he was shot. He was found dead in the truck, which had crashed into a guardrail on Interstate 30 near downtown Dallas.
