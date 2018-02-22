Man who admitted to concert scam wants to take plea back

HONOLULU — A North Carolina man who admitted to defrauding the University of Hawaii of $200,000 by lying about being able to produce a Stevie Wonder fundraiser concert now wants to take back his guilty plea.

Marc Hubbard is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday. But he filed a sealed motion to withdraw his plea on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty in 2016 to wire fraud, saying he lied about his ability to secure Wonder for a concert.

In 2012, the university paid a $200,000 deposit, began selling tickets and then learned neither Wonder nor his representatives had authorized a show.

Thousands of tickets were refunded, causing the school embarrassment and prompting investigations.