Trucker killed by falling metal conduit inside tunnel

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A coroner says a piece of metal piping crashed through the windshield of a tractor trailer inside a Pennsylvania Turnpike highway tunnel, killing a New Jersey trucker.

The Lehigh County coroner says the electrical conduit hit 70-year-old Howard Sexton of East Greenwich Township, New Jersey. He was pronounced dead at the scene in the Lehigh Tunnel, and an autopsy will be performed Friday.

Traffic is moving in both directions in the northbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike's Northeast Extension. The southbound lanes remain closed Thursday after the conduit fell inside the tunnel around 6 p.m. Wednesday.