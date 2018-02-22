New Jersey troopers who deactivated explosives honoured
EWING, N.J. — Two New Jersey state troopers will receive the 2017 Trooper of the Year awards for their actions in a terrorist attack.
Detective Sgt. James Abbes and Detective Stephen Christinzio on Thursday will be
The awards will be presented at State Police headquarters.
A federal judge this month sentenced Ahmad Rahimi to multiple life terms in prison.
Prosecutors say Rahimi set a pressure cooker device that blasted shrapnel across a New York City block, injuring 30 people, hours after the explosion at the race.