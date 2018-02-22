North to send another senior delegation for Olympic closer
PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea's Unification Ministry says North Korea will send a high-level delegation led by Kim Yong Chol, a senior party official suspected of leading two deadly attacks on the South in 2010, to the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
The eight-member delegation from North Korea is expected to stay for three days. There was no announcement of any plan for the North Koreans to meet with a U.S. delegation to Sunday's closing ceremony headed by Ivanka Trump.
A U.S.-North Korea near-miss caused controversy at the opening ceremony of the games, when U.S.
