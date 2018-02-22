Officer convicted at terrorism trial faces decades in prison

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A former transit-agency police officer convicted in a sting operation of attempting to help the Islamic State could face decades in prison at his sentencing hearing.

Thirty-eight-year-old Nicholas Young was a patrol officer in the D.C. region's Metrorail system. He was known as "Officer Friendly" at the Takoma Park station where he was assigned.

A federal jury convicted Young in December on multiple counts, including attempted material support of a terrorist group.

Young purchased more than $200 in gift cards he believed would be used to purchase mobile-phone apps that the Islamic State could use to communicate securely. In reality, though, Young's Islamic State connection was an FBI informant.