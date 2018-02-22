Oklahoma City receives rare lake effect snow from storm

Oklahoma City, meet the Great Lakes.

A weather event known as lake effect snow that's common in the upper Midwest and northeastern U.S., made a rare appearance at Oklahoma City's Lake Hefner on Wednesday.

Meteorologist Ryan Barnes with the National Weather Service in Norman said an area south of the lake received lake effect snow about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The weather event can produce heavy snow in the Great Lakes, but Barnes said it resulted in only a dusting in Oklahoma City.