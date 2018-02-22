Pakistan says Indian sniper fire killed worker in Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan — Pakistan's foreign ministry says Indian troops opened fire in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, killing a labourer on the Pakistani side of the boundary.

The statement says the ministry summoned an Indian diplomat to lodge protest over Thursday's killing in the village of Rawalakot in Pakistan-controlled sector.

The killed worker was identified as Inzamam Hussain. The statement accuses India of continuing to violate a cease-fire in the disputed territory.

Pakistan claims that so far this year, Indian forces have violated the cease-fire dividing their respective sectors of Kashmir 391 times, killing 16 civilians and wounding 65.

There was no immediate comment from New Delhi.