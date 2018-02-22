Pence urges conservatives to 'defend' Trump accomplishments

OXON HILL, Md. — Donald Trump's candidacy jumbled the conservative movement. But more than a year into his presidency, the onetime Democrat holds what seems to be a near-total grip.

The largest annual gathering of conservatives has all the looks of a Trump festival, with Republican critics shut out from the event outside the nation's capital.

Vice-President Mike Pence has addressed the Conservative Political Action Conference, and he's offered a defence of the Trump agenda and tried to rally activists for the fall elections.