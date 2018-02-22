Pence urges conservatives to 'defend' Trump accomplishments
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
OXON HILL, Md. — Donald Trump's candidacy jumbled the conservative movement. But more than a year into his presidency, the onetime Democrat holds what seems to be a near-total grip.
The largest annual gathering of conservatives has all the looks of a Trump festival, with Republican critics shut out from the event outside the nation's capital.
Pence tells the crowd: "Your president and I need you to show up." He's appealing them to "defend all that we've accomplished."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Province to sit down with union after teachers vote for strike action: minister
-
Emma Teitel: Not surprised woman allegedly booted from flight for period cramps
-
Stuck truck: Tractor trailer causes 'significant damage' to three lanes on MacKay Bridge
-
Two men assault, rob 71-year-old Spryfield man in home invasion: Halifax police