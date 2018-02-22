Philadelphia building fire halts Amtrak, local train service
A
A
Share via Email
PHILADELPHIA — A warehouse fire near train tracks in Philadelphia has disrupted Amtrak and local train service.
Amtrak and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority both tweeted that serviced for certain lines, including the busy Northeast Corridor, is suspended due to the blaze in the southwestern part of the city.
The fire broke out late Thursday morning.
No other details were immediately available.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Woman seriously hurt after being assaulted with weapon outside Halifax-area home
-
Canadian skier Chris Del Bosco hospitalized with pelvis injury, fractured ribs
-
Two men assault, rob 71-year-old Spryfield man in home invasion: Halifax police
-
Canadian women's hockey team finds no solace in silver in shootout loss to U.S.