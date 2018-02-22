News / World

Philadelphia building fire halts Amtrak, local train service

PHILADELPHIA — A warehouse fire near train tracks in Philadelphia has disrupted Amtrak and local train service.

Amtrak and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority both tweeted that serviced for certain lines, including the busy Northeast Corridor, is suspended due to the blaze in the southwestern part of the city.

The fire broke out late Thursday morning.

No other details were immediately available.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular