Police encounter leaves shooting suspect dead, officer hurt
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A shooting suspect who wounded an officer while fleeing police in Alabama is dead.
Montgomery Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Martha Earnhardt said in a statement emailed to news outlets that multiple officers responded to a report of a man shot Wednesday afternoon, and encountered a "fleeing, armed suspect." During that encounter, an officer was shot, suffering a non-life-threatening wound, and the suspect was fatally shot.
It's unclear who fired first.
The man originally shot is in serious condition.
Further details haven't been released. The State Bureau of Investigation will investigate.
The Montgomery shooting was the second time an Alabama officer had been shot in 24 hours, after Mobile officer Justin Billa was fatally shot while responding to a homicide.
