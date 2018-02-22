State tax data breach twice as large as originally thought
A
A
Share via Email
BOSTON — Officials with Massachusetts' tax collection agency say a data breach that exposed private information from about 39,000 business taxpayers was twice as large as originally thought.
The Massachusetts Department of Revenue tells The Boston Globe the information was viewable to other companies, potentially even competitors.
The error lasted from early August through Jan. 23 and allowed some companies to view other business's names, tax identification numbers, amount and date of tax payments, number of employees and banking information about their payroll processor.
The agency says just one Social Security number was exposed.
The Department of Revenue reported what happened with that number, triggering a review by the state attorney general.
The state says the agency fixed the issue in January within hours of being made aware of it.
___
Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Province to sit down with union after teachers vote for strike action: minister
-
Stuck truck: Tractor trailer causes 'significant damage' to three lanes on MacKay Bridge
-
Woman seriously hurt after being assaulted with weapon outside Halifax-area home
-
Two men assault, rob 71-year-old Spryfield man in home invasion: Halifax police