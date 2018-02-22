TBI: Nude photo found on mayor's ex-bodyguard's work phone

NASHVILLE — Court documents say the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has found a nude and partially nude photo of a woman on the phone of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry's former bodyguard.

The agency believes the evidence shows that Barry engaged in an affair with former Sgt. Rob Forrest while he was on duty. The Tennessean first reported the documents.

The photos are referenced in an affidavit seeking possession of Barry's cellphone. The phone was obtained and then turned over to a third party Thursday for analysis.