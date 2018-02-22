TBI: Nude photo found on mayor's ex-bodyguard's work phone
NASHVILLE — Court documents say the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has found a nude and partially nude photo of a woman on the phone of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry's former bodyguard.
The agency believes the evidence shows that Barry engaged in an affair with former Sgt. Rob Forrest while he was on duty. The Tennessean first reported the documents.
The photos are referenced in an affidavit seeking possession of Barry's cellphone. The phone was obtained and then turned over to a third party Thursday for analysis.
The affidavit also says the TBI has found 260 deleted chats between Forrest's phone and Barry's phone number as well as 35 deleted call logs.
