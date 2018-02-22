Technology companies help drive US stocks broadly higher
Technology companies and banks helped drive U.S. stocks broadly higher in early trading Thursday. Bonds yields declined after spiking a day earlier amid rekindled fears of higher interest rates. Investors were sizing up the latest company earnings news. Crude oil prices headed higher.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 11 points, or 0.4
BONDS WATCH: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.92
Higher yields generally hurt stock prices by making bonds more attractive compared to equities. Earlier this month, global stock markets, particularly those in the U.S., suffered big losses amid mounting concerns over the pace of inflation and Fed policy tightening.
INTO TECH: Technology companies accounted for a big slice of the market's gains in early trading. Intuit rose $3.61, or 2.1
FINANCIALS FAVORED: Shares in banks and other financial companies rose. Banks can benefit from rising bond yields, which allow them to charge higher interest rates on loans. Bank of New York Mellon picked up 92 cents, or 1.6
ENERGIZED: Investors bid up shares in Chesapeake Energy after the company's latest quarterly results exceeded analysts' estimates. The stock climbed 35 cents, or 13.3
RENT THIS: Strong earnings also gave Avis Budget Group shares a boost. The car rental company added $5.34, or 13.7
TUNING OUT: Roku slumped 21.5
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 26 cents to $61.94 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 20 cents to $65.62 per barrel in London.
CURRENCIES: The dollar slid to 106.85 yen from 107.78 yen on Wednesday. The euro strengthened to $1.2331 from $1.2300.
MARKETS OVERSEAS: Major stock indexes in Europe were lower. Germany's DAX fell 0.6
