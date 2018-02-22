The Latest: Fire engulfs Pico Rivera apartment building

PICO RIVERA, Calif. — The Latest on a fire at a Los Angeles-area apartment building (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

Authorities say a fire that ripped through an apartment complex east of Los Angeles has injured three people, including a child, and drove 300 people from their homes.

Los Angeles County fire officials say the blaze erupted at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in a vacant apartment of the three-story building in Pico Rivera. Dozens of apartments shared a single attic that allowed flames to spread quickly and they roared through the roof, collapsing part of it.

Firefighters were forced to leave the building and pour streams of water on the flames from outside.

About 200 firefighters were making good progress as night fell.

Fire officials say two people, including a child, were treated for smoke inhalation and a firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

Forty-five apartments had fire or smoke damage and about 100 have no power.

___

5 p.m.

Fire has engulfed a three-story apartment building in a Los Angeles suburb.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department says about 100 firefighters are battling a blaze in the three-story building in Pico Rivera.

The fire erupted in a vacant apartment at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The complex has been evacuated.

Fire officials say one person — not a firefighter — has been injured but there are no other details.

Enormous flames have engulfed most of the roof, and the fire is sending up a thick cloud of black smoke.

Fire officials say the apartments share a common attic, which is helping spread the flames.

The Fire Department ordered all firefighters out of the complex because the roof was collapsing.