The Latest: Flooding swamps Indiana city's sewage plant

ELKHART, Ind. — The Latest on severe weather in the Midwest and other parts of the U.S. (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Officials in northern Indiana's largest city were forced to shut down its wastewater treatment plant as it was swamped by flooding from a record-high river crest caused by heavy rain and melting snow in parts of the Midwest.

The city of South Bend says the treatment plant restarted at limited capacity Thursday morning after being shut down overnight. The plant shutdown forced it to release untreated sewage water into the St. Joseph River.

The National Weather Service says the river crested at 12.7 feet (3.87 metres ) late Wednesday — nearly 2 feet (0.61 metres ) higher than its previous record.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tah-juhj) issued an emergency declaration for the city, allowing for tougher enforcement of numerous street closures. Officials haven't yet estimated the extent of building damage.

__

7 a.m.

Shelters are open to assist people forced from their homes by flooding as rivers swollen by heavy rain and melting snow rise in Indiana, Michigan and other parts of the Midwest.

Flood warnings are in effect for parts of several states Thursday, from Wisconsin, Illinois and Ohio to Texas and Louisiana.

The American Red Cross says it has opened eight shelters in northern Indiana, where crews used boats to help residents evacuate their homes. Indiana University-South Bend cancelled Thursday classes, and residents of a student apartment complex were encouraged to leave.