The Latest: Florida to execute man in student's '93 slaying

STARKE, Fla. — The Latest on Florida Execution (all times local):

4 p.m.

A man scheduled for execution in Florida for raping and killing a college student in 1993 has had his last meal and was described as in good spirits.

Barring a last-minute stay, 47-year-old Eric Scott Branch will be put to death by lethal injection at 6 p.m. Thursday at Florida State Prison.

Corrections Department spokeswoman Michelle Glady says his last meal was a pork chop, T-bone steak, French fries and 2 pints of Ben & Jerry's ice cream. He was visited by his daughter this morning and refused a meeting with a spiritual adviser.

Branch was convicted of the January 1993 rape and fatal beating of 21-year-old University of West Florida student Susan Morris. Authorities say Branch killed Morris so he could steal her car. The woman's body was found buried in a shallow grave.

_____

Florida is scheduled to execute a man convicted of raping and killing a college student in 1993 so he could steal her car.

Barring a last-minute stay, 47-year-old Eric Scott Branch will be put to death by lethal injection at 6 p.m. Thursday at Florida State Prison.

Branch was convicted of the rape and fatal beating of 21-year-old University of West Florida student Susan Morris whose naked body was found buried in a shallow grave.

Evidence in the case shows that Branch approached Morris after she left a night class on Jan. 11, 1993, so he could steal her red Toyota and return to his home state of Indiana. He was arrested while travelling there.