The Latest: Resolution would expel California senator
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Latest on sexual misconduct in the California Legislature (all times local):
8:30 a.m.
California's Senate leader has introduced a resolution to expel a senator accused of sexual misconduct as lawmakers prepare to debate punishment.
Democratic Sen. Tony Mendoza would become the first lawmaker expelled since 1905 if lawmakers decide to remove him on Thursday.
Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon introduced the expulsion resolution late Wednesday after lawmakers met for hours behind closed door to discuss potential punishment for Mendoza.
De Leon used to rent a room in Mendoza's Sacramento house but moved out after allegations against Mendoza came to light. Both are Democrats from Los Angeles County.
Lawyers investigating complaints against Mendoza found that he likely engaged in unwanted flirtatious or sexually suggestive
___
12 a.m.
The California Senate is preparing to debate punishment for a lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct.
Sen. Tony Mendoza could become the first lawmaker to be expelled in more than a century.
Thursday's session comes a day after Republicans and Democrats met separately in secret caucus meetings to decide the appropriate discipline for the Los Angeles-area Democrat, who plans to defend himself on the Senate floor.
Lawyers investigating complaints against the 46-year-old lawmaker found that he likely engaged in unwanted flirtatious or sexually suggestive
Mendoza has denied wrongdoing but says he's sorry if anyone was offended by his
