Top US diplomat in Venezuela under fire
CARACAS, Venezuela — The head of Venezuela's government-controlled assembly has accused the top U.S. diplomat in Caracas of promoting a coup and threatened to take diplomatic measures against him.
National Constituent Assembly president Delcy Rodriguez's issued a series of tweets Thursday targeting U.S. charge d'affaires Todd Robinson.
The comments follow the release of an interview Robinson gave a local online publication critical of the Venezuelan government.
Rodriguez says Robinson is violating international law and guilty of being ignorant of Venezuela; it signals that he could be ejected from the country.
Robinson has criticized Venezuelan authorities for unjustly holding a Utah man in jail, blocking a deeper dialogue between the two countries on other important topics.
