Trump scolds California for 'no help' in fighting MS-13 gang
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he's considering pulling U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers from California because he claims the state is giving his administration "no help" in targeting the violent MS-13 gang.
He says the nation's largest state would turn into what he's calling a "crime nest" if he withdrew the federal agents and that California officials would "be begging for us to come back."
The president made the comment during a White House meeting with state and local officials on school safety and gun violence.
