US military says drone strike in Somalia kills 4 extremists

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The United States military for the second straight day is announcing a drone strike that killed al-Shabab extremists in Somalia.

The U.S. Africa Command says the strike on Wednesday killed four "terrorists" near Jamaame in Lower Juba region in the south. The statement says the U.S. assesses no civilians were killed.

The U.S. on Wednesday said a drone strike killed three al-Shabab extremists near Jilib town in Middle Juba region earlier this week.

This latest U.S. drone strike is the fifth this year in Somalia.

The U.S. carried out more than 30 drone strikes last year in the Horn of Africa nation after President Donald Trump approved expanded military efforts against al-Shabab.