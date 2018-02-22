West Virginia teachers: Statewide walkout over pay, benefits
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia public school teachers launched a statewide walkout Thursday that
Thousands of teachers and support staff converged at the gold domed Capitol in Charleston on Thursday, seeking to pressure lawmakers who are still considering other proposals for them. It was their first statewide strike since 1990 in West Virginia, where teacher pay ranks 48th in the nation.
The walkout is scheduled for two days, and teachers say they're willing to go longer if need be.
Chants of "Do your job so I can do mine" reverberated throughout the Capitol halls, along with other slogans including "55 strong" — a reference to the state's 55 counties.
Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday night signed a 2
"You have all these state employees out here who are furious," said Melanie Pinkerman, a
Justice on Wednesday night signed a 2
Health insurances costs also remained a big sticking point. The Public Employees Insurance Agency, or PEIA, has agreed to freeze health insurance premiums and rates for the next fiscal year for teachers and other workers. The House passed legislation to transfer $29 million from the rainy day fund to freeze those rates, a move that awaits state Senate action.
Ted Cheatham, director of that agency, has said that because of medical inflation, about $50 million to $70 million would be needed annually to keep the program functioning as it currently does.
After a 90-minute debate Thursday, the House also unanimously passed a bill to dedicate the first 20
Teachers are worried that the solution being proposed is only temporary or worse, especially if the state surplus turns out to be minimal.
Pinkerman, a single mother with a daughter in college, said she continues to look for jobs in
"College is expensive.There's always things you have to buy, constantly," Pinkerman said. "It's difficult whenever my premium keeps going up. My deductible's high. It's just really hard to make it. And I'm not even the worst-case scenario. I only have one child. What about people that have two, three, four, five kids?"
The teachers' walkout is expected to continue Friday though many said they are willing to continue striking next week if necessary.
"If our people tell us to, then that's what we'll do," said Kari Wenck, a fourth-grade teacher at Central City Elementary in Huntington.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Exclusive: Calgary family suing city for $30M, demands development review
-
Officials release cause of Pubnico Head fire that killed four children
-
N.S. sanitation crew gives toddler obsessed with garbage trucks the best birthday ever
-
Stuck truck: Tractor trailer causes 'significant damage' to three lanes on MacKay Bridge