2 Trump children in Asia; 2 approaches to the world
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ivanka Trump's appearance at this weekend's closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Olympics on behalf of the White House and the United States is a softer bookend to
___
Donald Trump Jr. isn't shy to say it: He's in India to sell. He says it's "nonsense" that some people say he's using his father's job as the leader of the most powerful nation to sell apartments in high-end Trump brand buildings. He got an enthusiastic welcome in a country where flashy wealth and important last names both carry enormous weight. His business partners announced his visit with glossy, front-page ads in leading newspapers. And on Monday, one day before he arrived, they parlayed his name into $15 million worth of sales. India is a huge market for the Trump Organization, which he is running with his brother during their father's presidency. It has more projects in India than any other country outside of the United States. Trump Jr. also says the presidency has actually cost the family "quite a bit of money in terms of lost opportunity," because the Trump Organization isn't signing new overseas deals while his father is in office to avoid potential ethical conflicts.