Agency leader insists mission statement isn't anti-immigrant
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
SAN DIEGO — The head of the federal agency that grants visas says he has a message for anyone who considers his new mission statement anti-immigrant: "A thousand times no."
Francis Cissna told The Associated Press on Friday that he cut a reference to the U.S. being a "nation of immigrants" from Citizenship and Immigration Services' mission statement because he felt it didn't belong on what he called a bureaucratic document. He says it's undisputed that the U.S. is a nation of immigrants but that the phrase is more appropriate for a monument.
Cissna says he was surprised by criticism after announcing the statement to 18,000 employees on Thursday. He says the White House had nothing to do with the change.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Mayor Tory announces food discount aimed at increasing King St. foot traffic
-
Canada's Gilbert Brule ejected from semifinal against Germany after hit to head
-
Internet declares Trudeau’s outfits in India an over-the-top fashion faux pas
-
Touchdown: CFL commissioner announces plans for Halifax franchise