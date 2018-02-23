Aide to Russian opposition leader sentenced to 30 days

MOSCOW — The chief of staff for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been sentenced to 30 days in jail on charges of violating public order in connection with an unsanctioned protest rally.

Leonid Volkov was sentenced late Thursday, several hours after being arrested at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport.

The court sentenced him for retweeting a link to a video of Navalny being arrested as he walked to the protest rally in Moscow on Jan. 28. The court also said he published links to a live video stream of the rally.