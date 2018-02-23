Aide to Russian opposition leader sentenced to 30 days
A
A
Share via Email
MOSCOW — The chief of staff for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been sentenced to 30 days in jail on charges of violating public order in connection with an unsanctioned protest rally.
Leonid Volkov was sentenced late Thursday, several hours after being arrested at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport.
The court sentenced him for retweeting a link to a video of Navalny being arrested as he walked to the protest rally in Moscow on Jan. 28. The court also said he published links to a live video stream of the rally.
Navalny, an anti-corruption campaigner and the most prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, has called for a boycott of the March 18 presidential election, in which Putin is seeking a fourth term.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Photos Canadian celebrity chef Sang Kim shows kids how to prepare Korean food on the cheap
-
Internet declares Trudeau’s outfits in India an over-the-top fashion faux pas
-
Exclusive: Calgary family suing city for $30M, demands development review
-
Calgary continues to lead flu-related deaths, hospitalizations