Authorities mull terror charges in Planned Parenthood crash

NEWARK, N.J. — Authorities in New Jersey are considering filing terrorism charges against a Massachusetts man charged with deliberately crashing a stolen bakery delivery truck into a Planned Parenthood clinic.

Marckles Alcius made an initial court appearance Friday.

He faces numerous charges in the Feb. 14 attack in East Orange, including aggravated assault and attempting to cause widespread injury or damage.

A judge on Friday ordered the 31-year-old jailed pending trial. The Haitian national is believed to be in the country legally.

Prosecutors say Alcius had done online research on Planned Parenthood locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Jersey beginning in January 2017.