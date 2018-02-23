Building starts on Afghan leg of Turkmenistan gas pipeline
A
A
Share via Email
SERHETABAT, Turkmenistan — Construction has begun on the Afghanistan stretch of an ambitious pipeline that is to carry natural gas from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.
The
On Friday, workers at the Turkmen-Afghan border welded the first link crossing the frontier in a ceremony observed on video bridge by the presidents of Turkmenistan and Afghanistan, Pakistan's prime minister and India's foreign minister.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said: "We are transforming TAPI into a corridor that unites the region. This is not only an economic but also a political project."
Along with the beginning of the Afghan pipeline section, construction was also started Friday on an