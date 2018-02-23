California lawmakers struggle to respond to #MeToo movement

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three California lawmakers have resigned over sexual misconduct allegations, but critics say more needs to be done to ensure the culture at the Capitol changes.

Sen. Tony Mendoza resigned Thursday as he was about to face a potential vote on his expulsion over allegations of sexual misconduct with six women he worked with.

Mendoza wrote in his resignation letter that he wasn't able to see the evidence against him and was ordered to remain silent about the allegations.

His complaints illustrate the Legislature's struggle to respond to growing demands for a transparent process.