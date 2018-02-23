College denies nixing coach's hiring due to Jewish heritage
PINEVILLE, La. — An attorney for a private Baptist college in Louisiana and the school's president disputes a lawsuit's claims that they refused to hire an applicant for a football coaching job because of his Jewish heritage.
The lawyer, Darren Patin, said Friday that Louisiana College and its president, Rick Brewer, "wholeheartedly" deny the allegations and "look forward to their day in court and the dismissal of the lawsuit."
Joshua Bonadona sued the Pineville college and Brewer on Wednesday, accusing them of violating his civil rights.
Bonadona's lawsuit says he applied for a job as defensive backs coach and was interviewed last May by Brewer and head football coach Justin Charles. The suit claims Charles later told Bonadona that Brewer refused to approve his hiring because of what Brewer called his "Jewish blood."