Corps: Agency worked to inform on Harvey flood risk

HOUSTON — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says that leading up to and during Hurricane Harvey it "worked diligently" with officials to inform the public on flooding risks from Houston reservoirs that ended up inundating thousands of homes.

The Corps' statement Friday comes in response to a Houston Chronicle report earlier this week that the agency failed to share with the public a forecast ahead of Harvey's arrival that Barker and Addicks reservoirs would flood adjacent neighbourhoods .

The Corps' forecast was made Aug. 24, the day before Harvey made landfall. Local officials didn't issue flood advisories for areas adjacent to the reservoirs until the next two to three days.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Friday he didn't see the forecast and the possibility it might not have been released was concerning.

