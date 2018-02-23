Court leaves black judge on case against white officer
A
A
Share via Email
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Supreme Court is refusing to make a black judge quit the case of a white police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of a black man.
The justices without comment Friday turned down a request from officer Aaron Cody Smith of the Montgomery Police Department.
Smith is charged in the shooting death two years ago of 58-year-old Greg Gunn, who authorities say was walking in his
Griffin refused to step aside and accused the
A