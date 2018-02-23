EU threatens to drop Turkey summit over Cyprus gas dispute

BRUSSELS — European Union leaders are threatening to abandon a planned meeting with Turkey's president over Ankara's deployment of warships to stop an Italian company from drilling for gas off Cyprus.

EU Council President Donald Tusk said leaders of member countries expressed solidarity with Cyprus and Greece on Friday and called on Turkey "to terminate these activities."

He said the leaders underlined Cyprus' right "to explore and exploit its natural resources in accordance with EU and international law."

Tusk said the leaders "are ready to co-operate with Turkey," but will assess next month whether to have the meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan scheduled for March 26 in Bulgaria.