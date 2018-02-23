Ex-DEA task force member pleads guilty to cash, drug theft

NEW ORLEANS — A former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration narcotics task force member in Louisiana has pleaded guilty to stealing cash and drugs.

The Advocate of New Orleans reports Johnny J. Domingue, also a former Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office deputy, entered his plea on federal charges Thursday. Four other former members of the DEA's New Orleans task force have been accused of shaking down witnesses, dealing drugs and stealing cash during federal raids.

Twenty-eight-year-old Domingue has been in custody for two years. A key witness in the misconduct investigation, he has implicated at least two other former members, including task force leader Chad Scott. Scott, who goes to trial later this year, has pleaded not guilty to charges of perjury and stealing thousands of dollars. Dominque is set to be sentenced June 21.

