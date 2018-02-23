Ex-deputy caught stealing on his own body cam gets probation
A
A
Share via Email
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A former Florida sheriff's deputy who was caught by his own body camera stealing cash from a driver he arrested has been sentenced to four years of probation.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports 35-year-old former Volusia County deputy John Braman entered no contest pleas to petty theft, official misconduct and grand theft Thursday. Braman was caught on video swiping two $100 bills from Thomas French's wallet last August while arresting French. French's attorney noticed the theft while reviewing arrest footage and reported it to prosecutors. Braman is also accused of stealing from another man while investigating a disturbance last January.
Braman was also sentenced to time served for
___
Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal, http://www.news-journalonline.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Building a surplus: Halifax expects $12M extra thanks to real estate tax
-
Calgary's 8 'awful' pedestrian bridges a reminder of past accessibility planning
-
Vancouver theatre critic Colin Thomas sues Georgia Straight for firing
-
Internet declares Trudeau’s outfits in India an over-the-top fashion faux pas