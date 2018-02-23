Ex-deputy caught stealing on his own body cam gets probation

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A former Florida sheriff's deputy who was caught by his own body camera stealing cash from a driver he arrested has been sentenced to four years of probation.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports 35-year-old former Volusia County deputy John Braman entered no contest pleas to petty theft, official misconduct and grand theft Thursday. Braman was caught on video swiping two $100 bills from Thomas French's wallet last August while arresting French. French's attorney noticed the theft while reviewing arrest footage and reported it to prosecutors. Braman is also accused of stealing from another man while investigating a disturbance last January.

Braman was also sentenced to time served for misdemeanour charges, though computer records don't show Braman spent any time jailed on the charges, and ordered to pay restitution to victims.

