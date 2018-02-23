Heavy snow, wind shut schools, limit traffic in Croatia

ZAGREB, Croatia — Heavy snow and strong winds in Croatia have closed schools in some areas and restricted traffic on many roads.

Authorities said Friday the biggest problems have occurred in the northwestern mountainous region of Gorski Kotar where the army has joined efforts to clear piles of snow from local roads.

Local official Ivica Knezevic says "those are enormous quantities of snow and it keeps falling." Officials say classes have been cancelled in a number of schools, while heavy vehicles have been banned from all roads in the region.

Stormy winds have closed part of the main road along the Adriatic coast and forced speed limits at a key highway connecting the capital, Zagreb, with the coast.