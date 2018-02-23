Ivanka Trump arrives in South Korea for Olympics

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Ivanka Trump has landed in South Korea to attend this weekend's closing ceremony for the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

South Korea is rolling out the red carpet for her first visit since her father Donald Trump became U.S. president. Her arrival at the airport Friday was broadcast live on TV.

South Korean media reports said the special treatment includes the venue for dinner Friday with President Moon Jae-in: a traditional Korean house at Moon's office.

A North Korean delegation will also attend the closing ceremony, but the South Korean government said it's unlikely that Ivanka Trump would meet North Koreans or defectors from North Korea.