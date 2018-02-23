Japanese men nabbed for shooting at defacto NKorean embassy

TOKYO — Police have arrested two Japanese men believed to be right-wing activists for shooting at North Korea's de facto embassy in Tokyo.

Police said Friday that the men fired several shots at the General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, a pro-Pyongyang group representing ethnic Koreans in Japan.

They said the men, aged 46 and 56, drove by in a vehicle and one of them fired several shots. The gate was damaged but nobody was injured.

Police said their motive was not known.

Patrolling police rushed to the closely monitored organization and arrested the man on the spot, confiscating a gun.