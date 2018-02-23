Judge agrees to halt construction of Louisiana oil pipeline

BATON ROUGE, La. — A federal judge has agreed to suspend construction of a crude oil pipeline that is being built through a swamp in Louisiana's Cajun country.

U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick's order Friday is a victory for environmental groups challenging the Bayou Bridge pipeline project.

Dick granted the groups' request for a preliminary injunction halting pipeline construction in the environmentally fragile Atchafalaya Basin until their lawsuit over the project is resolved.

The judge's two-page order bars the company that is building the pipeline "from taking any further action on the project" pending a trial on the merits of the case.