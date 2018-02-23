Lawyers seek to seal warrant for wife of slain doctor
BRISTOL, Conn. — Prosecutors and
Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi is charged with murder in the death of 84-year-old Pierluigi Bigazzi, a professor of laboratory science and pathology at UConn Health. Investigators say his body might have been inside their house for months before it was discovered Feb. 5.
Court documents indicate police believe his death may have occurred as early as June 13.
Prosecutors say the case could be harmed if the warrant is made public before state police finish investigating.